[Aug 4, 2017] Top Ten Challenges for Science to Prove w/ Flat Earth Activists David and Jeran [The Twisted Ten - Unique Top Ten Lists]
68 views • 8 months ago
The Twisted Ten Show Notes:
- David and Jaren represent the Flat Earth belief and came on the show tonight to talk
about their perspectives as well as give the Science community a challenge. Most of
their challenges are actually achievable. We encourage our listeners to respond either on the Facebook page or by e-mailing us at [email protected]
Jaren from Jeranism YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS_FY5mR4g22L_E9t1D_ExQ
* The opinions and messages you hear on any Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast is that of the hosts and their guests and does not reflect the opinions of the sponsors or Libsyn *
** In this episode or any other Dichotomy Media, L.L.C. podcast, Adam and Tach do not represent NASA or SpaceX. Additionally, the Twisted Ten cast and crew does not hold the same opinions as the guests. This is an entertainment podcast and not intended for educational purposes. We hope to make you laugh. **
You're listening to The Twisted Ten
Bringing you original and unique , Host created Top Ten Lists
Recorded live in World Famous Cocoa Beach Florida
With hosts Tach Van Sickle, Adam Poston, Andrea Joy and Jay Alvarez
This podcast may contain vulgar, explicit content to include references to sex, drug
and alcohol or other potentially offensive material. Listen at your own risk.
