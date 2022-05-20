Chinese Tech Stocks Slide As Investors Take Chips off Table

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05/18/2022 Tech stocks lead a broader decline in China markets on Wednesday as support pledges from Vice Premier Liu He lacked fresh detail. People are taking some chips off the table. The lockdowns of the cities in China are impacting its revenues into it. People are expecting quite a bleak set of numbers of the earnings that China’s biggest tech company will release.