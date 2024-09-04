TUCKER CARLSON AND DARRYL COOPER ☈ ON THE FORBIDDEN SUBJECT OF THE TRUTH OF WW2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.
(1:20) History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict
(12:39) The Jonestown Cult
(32:10) World War Two
(45:04) How Would You Assess Winston Churchill?
(1:17:17) How History Is Rewritten and Propagandized
(1:24:39) Mass Immigration in Europe
(1:42:25) The Civil Rights Movement and BLM
(1:48:17) Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump
(1:58:30) Christianity
(2:10:58) Hate Blinds You
