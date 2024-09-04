BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TUCKER CARLSON AND DARRYL COOPER ☈ ON THE FORBIDDEN SUBJECT OF THE TRUTH OF WW2
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
659 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 8 months ago

Darryl Cooper may be the best and most honest popular historian in the United States. His latest project is the most forbidden of all: trying to understand World War Two.


(1:20) History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

(12:39) The Jonestown Cult

(32:10) World War Two

(45:04) How Would You Assess Winston Churchill?

(1:17:17) How History Is Rewritten and Propagandized

(1:24:39) Mass Immigration in Europe

(1:42:25) The Civil Rights Movement and BLM

(1:48:17) Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump

(1:58:30) Christianity

(2:10:58) Hate Blinds You


Includes paid partnerships.


Source: https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1830652074746409246


Thumbnail: https://www.mediaite.com/news/tucker-carlson-starstruck-by-historian-who-calls-churchill-not-hitler-the-chief-villain-of-ww2-and-casts-holocaust-as-accident/


(((Accident)))? Like the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty was an (((accident))), perhaps...

Keywords
accidentpropagandatucker carlsonholohoaxww2uss libertyadolf hitlerwinston churchillvfbmulti pronged attackmulti pronged offensivedarryl coopercorrecting history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy