Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Mini Madoff's SEC Connection
89 views
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 13 days ago |

Funnel Of Fraud

* Dems are in the middle of a fraud case.

* Crypto scam artist robbed $2B; pumped millions into Dems.

* FTX owner was their darling; he got to hang out with Dems, celebrities.

* Dems begged him for $; he bought the midterms.

* FTX has ties directly to the SEC.

* SBF’s girlfriend (CEO of his trading firm) oversaw $32B — and her dad was the current SEC chair’s boss at his previous (MIT) gig.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 November 2022

Keywords
cryptocurrencytreasoncorruptionjesse wattersmoney launderingjoe bidenfraudelection interferenceukrainescamponzi schemeracketkhazariaslush fundbernie madoffdark moneygary genslersecurities and exchange commissionsam bankman-friedftx crypto exchangecaroline ellisonalameda researchglenn ellison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket