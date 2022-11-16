Mini Madoff's SEC Connection

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Funnel Of Fraud
* Dems are in the middle of a fraud case.
* Crypto scam artist robbed $2B; pumped millions into Dems.
* FTX owner was their darling; he got to hang out with Dems, celebrities.
* Dems begged him for $; he bought the midterms.
* FTX has ties directly to the SEC.
* SBF’s girlfriend (CEO of his trading firm) oversaw $32B — and her dad was the current SEC chair’s boss at his previous (MIT) gig.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 15 November 2022