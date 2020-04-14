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COVID-19 Apocalypse Guns preparation!
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149 views • April 14, 2020
Corona Virus preparation for home invasion!
A good pistol - doesn’t matter 9mm .45acp or 40s&w doesn’t matter.
A good shotgun of some kind
A good semi Automatic rifle of some kind
I picked 9mm .223/5.56 Nato and 12GA
#9mm
#covid-19
#corona
#coronavirus
#223/5.56 nato
#12GA
A good pistol - doesn’t matter 9mm .45acp or 40s&w doesn’t matter.
A good shotgun of some kind
A good semi Automatic rifle of some kind
I picked 9mm .223/5.56 Nato and 12GA
#9mm
#covid-19
#corona
#coronavirus
#223/5.56 nato
#12GA
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