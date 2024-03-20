Deep State Interference

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
664 Subscribers
43 views
Published Yesterday

Cooking Up Hoaxes


The full segment plus accompanying interview with Bryan Dean Wright is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (19 March 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6349280028112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6349278174112

Keywords
hoaxcover-updeep stateciapropagandajesse wattersdonald trumpjoe bidencabalrush limbaughmanipulationcoupshadow governmentdisinformationpopulismoperation mockingbirdsmearwar machine

