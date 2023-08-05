Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR. JOE MERCOLA CANCELED BY CHASE BANK
High Hopes
Del BigTree at the HighWire


August 4, 2023


Expert guests on The HighWire have given warning for years about trusting your hard earned money with big banks. Natural health champion, Dr. Joseph Mercola gives a first hand account of the hardship he’s facing in the wake of JP Morgan Chase suddenly closing his business bank accounts and accounts of his employees and their children without any valid explanation. Is your money safe in the bank?


#Mercola #Chase #JPMorganChase


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34pze0-dr.-joe-mercola-canceled-by-chase-bank.html

natural healthdel bigtreehighwirechase bankjp morgan chasedr joe mercolacanceled by bankclosing bank accountsclosing employees bank accountsno valid explanationsafety of money

