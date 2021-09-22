WHISTLEBLOWER - Evil at the HIGHEST LEVEL - Hospitals covering up vaccine DEATHS

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Millions of covid vaccine deaths and injuries around the world are being covered up by corrupt doctors and nurses afraid of losing their jobs but thankfully there are tens of thousands who are standing up reporting the TRUTH.
Mirrored - wil paranormal