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10/02/19 #STABLEGENIUS Vs.STONE COLD CROOKED JOE & LIAR SCHIFF
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10/2: Today, POTUS presents the NYT article exposing that Adam Schiff's "team" met with the leaker before they established a "whistleblower" report.
Here is the Treaty in its entirety, it outlines, that the AG of the USA and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine are empowered to investigate crimes in both countries:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Before meeting with President Ninitso today, POTUS mentions the 1999 Treaty with Ukraine that compels mutual cooperation on criminal investigations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Xn84...
President Trump holds Joint Press conference today after meeting with the president of Finland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGfCK...
Please learn about SES member, Andrew Bakaj, the Clinton lawyer responsible for the Schiff Dossier:
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/24/...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/02/spies...
https://leozagami.com/2019/10/01/mone...
https://leozagami.com/2018/05/02/pope...
Peter Schweizer's Government Transparency Institute reporting on Biden/Ukraine corruption:
https://www.g-a-i.org/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
Mark Felt, "Deep Throat", the original "anonymous" impeacher, was an FBI Dep. Director, like McCabe, who was used to ouster Nixon:
https://www.americanthinker.com/artic...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
What really happened to Seth Rich:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56zID...
George Webb on Joe Biden's blackberry and the HRC Server:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...
These are the Dems to reach out to to say you do not support impeachment:
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/09/2...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
79.9K subscribers
10/2: Today, POTUS presents the NYT article exposing that Adam Schiff's "team" met with the leaker before they established a "whistleblower" report.
Here is the Treaty in its entirety, it outlines, that the AG of the USA and the General Prosecutor of Ukraine are empowered to investigate crimes in both countries:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary ohttps://zoom.us/j/969618634n globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Before meeting with President Ninitso today, POTUS mentions the 1999 Treaty with Ukraine that compels mutual cooperation on criminal investigations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Xn84...
President Trump holds Joint Press conference today after meeting with the president of Finland:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGfCK...
Please learn about SES member, Andrew Bakaj, the Clinton lawyer responsible for the Schiff Dossier:
https://www.redstate.com/bonchie/2019...
https://thefederalist.com/2019/09/24/...
http://leozagami.com/2019/10/02/spies...
https://leozagami.com/2019/10/01/mone...
https://leozagami.com/2018/05/02/pope...
Peter Schweizer's Government Transparency Institute reporting on Biden/Ukraine corruption:
https://www.g-a-i.org/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2019-10-0...
Mark Felt, "Deep Throat", the original "anonymous" impeacher, was an FBI Dep. Director, like McCabe, who was used to ouster Nixon:
https://www.americanthinker.com/artic...
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/vid...
What really happened to Seth Rich:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56zID...
George Webb on Joe Biden's blackberry and the HRC Server:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H9sjb...
These are the Dems to reach out to to say you do not support impeachment:
https://www.dailycaller.com/2019/09/2...
Please read the full CIA Whistleblower complaint:
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/trum...
Please read and share the TREATY WITH UKRAINE ON MUTUAL LEGAL ASSISTANCE IN CRIMINAL MATTERS:
https://www.congress.gov/106/cdoc/tdo...
IMPORTANT article in understanding the Ukraine roots of Russiagate:
https://www.politico.com/story/2017/0...
https://www.thenation.com/article/har...
President Trump's speech concluding the UN Assembly efforts and calling for congressional investigation of Biden and #Russiagate:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D9LYe...
Please subscribe to Golden State Times!
Trump Presser after meeting with Zelensky:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZI-I...
Here is the history of the connections between Adam Sch_ff and the investigaton into Liddle Kidz International:
https://steemit.com/qanon/@artistique...
https://www.spreely.com/
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE!
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