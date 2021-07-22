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THE CHOLESTEROL MYTH AND STATINS SCAM | True Pathfinder
True Pathfinder
True Pathfinder
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444 views • July 22, 2021
In this video we bust the myth that cholesterol is the cause of heart and cardiovascular problems and statins (cholesterol-lowering medications) the solution. We also present a natural remedy that really works without side effects.

Get the real heart elixir, high strength 3mg Strophanthin, by contacting us:
[email protected]

The most powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net/

For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor

Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder

Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.

Stay healthy and aware!

#health #holistichealth #cholesterol #statins #cholesterolmyth #statinsscam #statinskill #heartremedy #naturalheartremedy #healthyheart #preventheartproblems
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cholesterolstatinshealthyhearttruepathfinder
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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