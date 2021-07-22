© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CHOLESTEROL MYTH AND STATINS SCAM | True Pathfinder
Follow
3
Share
Report
444 views • July 22, 2021
In this video we bust the myth that cholesterol is the cause of heart and cardiovascular problems and statins (cholesterol-lowering medications) the solution. We also present a natural remedy that really works without side effects.
Get the real heart elixir, high strength 3mg Strophanthin, by contacting us:
[email protected]
The most powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #cholesterol #statins #cholesterolmyth #statinsscam #statinskill #heartremedy #naturalheartremedy #healthyheart #preventheartproblems
Get the real heart elixir, high strength 3mg Strophanthin, by contacting us:
[email protected]
The most powerful holistic tools can be found here:
https://vibrant-body.net/
For the personal holistic care you need and deserve contact us at:
https://christine.doctor
Please support our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: patreon.com/truepathfinder
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy and aware!
#health #holistichealth #cholesterol #statins #cholesterolmyth #statinsscam #statinskill #heartremedy #naturalheartremedy #healthyheart #preventheartproblems
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.