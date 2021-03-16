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What is UN Agenda 2021?
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140 views • March 16, 2021
Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson, March 15, 2021
Rosa Koire joins us to talk about agenda 2021
0:00:00 Catching up with the news
0:26:02 Rosa Koire UN agenda interview
1:25:36 Danna Bresciani hospital experience interview
1:46:44 A little more (religious) by Laura-Lynn
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https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/439903107068470
Rosa Koire joins us to talk about agenda 2021
0:00:00 Catching up with the news
0:26:02 Rosa Koire UN agenda interview
1:25:36 Danna Bresciani hospital experience interview
1:46:44 A little more (religious) by Laura-Lynn
All of my content is completely, 100%, viewer supported and funded. Thank you for your kindness to keep information like this coming.
Fear is the Virus t-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/laura-lynns-store-2
Donate at: www.lauralynn.tv
Go Get Funding : https://bit.ly/2uZw7cD
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/LauraLynnThompson
E-Transfer to Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @LauraLynnTT
Facebook: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Parler: @LauraLynnTT
Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Twitch: www.twitch.tv/lauralynnthompson
Dlive: www.dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn
Flote: www.flote.app/LauraLynn
Rumble: www.rumble.com/lauralynntylerthompson
Mobcrush: www.mobcrush.com/laura-lynn
Odysee: Odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT
https://www.facebook.com/LauraLynnTylerThompson/videos/439903107068470
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