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The Mystic Treasure
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22 views • August 13, 2020
A short, silent, esoteric adventure!
Written by and Starring:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Tony Carrillo
Edited by Kevin Kostelnik
Music:
Silent Movie by Arlidar
http://audiojungle.net/item/silent-movie/2591270
Romantic Violin by violin_maestro
http://audiojungle.net/item/romantic-violin-intro/2282848?sso?WT.ac=search_item&;WT.seg_1=search_item&WT.z_author=violin_maestro
Other songs provided by the universe (via the internet).
Moloch as seen in Metropolis (and the Redwoods in Northern California).
Special thanks to the one and only, Charlie Chaplin.
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Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
Written by and Starring:
Benny Wills
Kevin Kostelnik
Tony Carrillo
Edited by Kevin Kostelnik
Music:
Silent Movie by Arlidar
http://audiojungle.net/item/silent-movie/2591270
Romantic Violin by violin_maestro
http://audiojungle.net/item/romantic-violin-intro/2282848?sso?WT.ac=search_item&;WT.seg_1=search_item&WT.z_author=violin_maestro
Other songs provided by the universe (via the internet).
Moloch as seen in Metropolis (and the Redwoods in Northern California).
Special thanks to the one and only, Charlie Chaplin.
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
DONATE: http://www.thejoycamp.com/donate/
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
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