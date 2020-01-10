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The David Knight Show (10 Jan 20 Full Show)
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28 views • January 10, 2020
Topics
• Who’s behind “Lincoln Project” PAC attacking Christians for supporting Trump?
• FBI ignores FOIA requests, spies on think tanks & journalists across the political spectrum; Dept of “Justice” wants jail for Gen Flynn
• Court of Appeals hammers a federal judge for talking about jury nullification — this is why they’re VERY AFRAID
• Trump administration’s major victory for Americans in streamlining Nixon’s environmental obstructions to building roads, infrastructure — and THE WALL
• Volcanoes & the polar ice caps
• Dan Crenshaw becomes John McCain: Winning a war? Who cares? Stay in Afghanistan forever
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
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• Who’s behind “Lincoln Project” PAC attacking Christians for supporting Trump?
• FBI ignores FOIA requests, spies on think tanks & journalists across the political spectrum; Dept of “Justice” wants jail for Gen Flynn
• Court of Appeals hammers a federal judge for talking about jury nullification — this is why they’re VERY AFRAID
• Trump administration’s major victory for Americans in streamlining Nixon’s environmental obstructions to building roads, infrastructure — and THE WALL
• Volcanoes & the polar ice caps
• Dan Crenshaw becomes John McCain: Winning a war? Who cares? Stay in Afghanistan forever
Also, take advantage of the final hours of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
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