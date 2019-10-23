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Trump Says US War With Iran May Be Soon, Putin/Erdogan Syria Deal & Iraq Says No US Troops Allowed
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3 views • October 23, 2019
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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Michael Krieger's Tweet
https://twitter.com/LibertyBlitz/status/1186690348543660032
Trump: US May Have to Go to War With Iran Soon
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/21/trump-us-may-have-to-go-to-war-with-iran-soon/
Iran Is Losing the Middle East, Protests in Lebanon and Iraq Show
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/22/iran-losing-middle-east-iraq-lebanon-protests-bad-governance/
Trump’s Plunder Doctrine Comes to Syria
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/trumps-plunder-doctrine-comes-to-syria/
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/when-us-officials-ignore-their-president-the-outcome-is-chaos.html
Assad from Idlib frontline: Erdogan is a thief and a slave to the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dsBUot2tTw
Syrian Army And Russian Military Police To Deploy On Border: Putin And Erdogan Reach “Historic” Agreement On Northeastern Syria
https://southfront.org/syrian-army-and-russian-military-police-to-deploy-on-border-putin-and-erdogan-reach-agreement-on-northeastern-syria/
Putin manipulates Erdoğan, plays the Kurds, and weakens America
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/vladimir-putin-manipulates-erdogan-plays-the-kurds-and-weakens-america
Iraq says U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria have no approval to stay
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-iraq/iraq-says-u-s-forces-withdrawing-from-syria-have-no-approval-to-stay-idUSKBN1X10RE
Trump approves $4.5 million in aid for Syria’s White Helmets
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-approves-4-5-million-in-aid-for-syrias-white-helmets/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-helmets-hala-systems-militarization-humanitarianism-syria/262115/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/12/21/583535/White-Helmets-guilty-of-heinous-crimes
https://www.mintpressnews.com/un-panel-details-organ-theft-staged-attacks-white-helmets/253441/
Transparency? Ha! US State Dept spox bursts into laughter at press briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PHS2DAr0rc
#Iran #Syria #Russia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/yMRR6Af
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Michael Krieger's Tweet
https://twitter.com/LibertyBlitz/status/1186690348543660032
Trump: US May Have to Go to War With Iran Soon
https://news.antiwar.com/2019/10/21/trump-us-may-have-to-go-to-war-with-iran-soon/
Iran Is Losing the Middle East, Protests in Lebanon and Iraq Show
https://foreignpolicy.com/2019/10/22/iran-losing-middle-east-iraq-lebanon-protests-bad-governance/
Trump’s Plunder Doctrine Comes to Syria
https://www.theamericanconservative.com/larison/trumps-plunder-doctrine-comes-to-syria/
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/10/when-us-officials-ignore-their-president-the-outcome-is-chaos.html
Assad from Idlib frontline: Erdogan is a thief and a slave to the US
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dsBUot2tTw
Syrian Army And Russian Military Police To Deploy On Border: Putin And Erdogan Reach “Historic” Agreement On Northeastern Syria
https://southfront.org/syrian-army-and-russian-military-police-to-deploy-on-border-putin-and-erdogan-reach-agreement-on-northeastern-syria/
Putin manipulates Erdoğan, plays the Kurds, and weakens America
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/vladimir-putin-manipulates-erdogan-plays-the-kurds-and-weakens-america
Iraq says U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria have no approval to stay
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-syria-security-iraq/iraq-says-u-s-forces-withdrawing-from-syria-have-no-approval-to-stay-idUSKBN1X10RE
Trump approves $4.5 million in aid for Syria’s White Helmets
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-approves-4-5-million-in-aid-for-syrias-white-helmets/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/white-helmets-hala-systems-militarization-humanitarianism-syria/262115/
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/12/21/583535/White-Helmets-guilty-of-heinous-crimes
https://www.mintpressnews.com/un-panel-details-organ-theft-staged-attacks-white-helmets/253441/
Transparency? Ha! US State Dept spox bursts into laughter at press briefing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7PHS2DAr0rc
#Iran #Syria #Russia
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."
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