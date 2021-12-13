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Vitamin D Levels Adviced (Dr, John Campbell)
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490 views • December 13, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/12/13/vitamin-d-deficiency-increases-spread-of-disease.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211213&mid=DM1065342&rid=1349359397
https://www.youtube.com/embed/V5g9AVqRsjo?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
A wealth of data show that vitamin D levels are strongly correlated with the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection
A strong correlation was found between SARS-CoV-2 death rate and vitamin D level, such that mortality decreased significantly once vitamin D levels reached 30 ng/mL
A vitamin D blood level of 50 ng/mL “may prevent any excess mortality” from COVID-19
Vitamin D receptors are present in nearly all cells of the human immune system, including monocytes/macrophages, T cells, B cells, natural killer cells and dendritic cells
Vitamin D helps to regulate both your innate and adaptive immune systems, warding off both acute and chronic diseases, provided your levels are optimized
The best way to know how much vitamin D you need is to have your levels tested and increase sensible sun exposure and/or supplementation, aiming for a level between 60 and 80 ng/mL
Being aware of your vitamin D levels and increasing your levels if you’re deficient are two of the simplest steps you can take to stay well. This includes helping to protect against infectious diseases like COVID-19, as a wealth of data show that vitamin D levels are strongly correlated with the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection.1
In the video above, John Campbell, a retired nurse and teacher based in England, details the findings of yet another study showing that people with higher levels of vitamin D are less likely to die from COVID-19 — and suggesting that, theoretically, “a mortality rate close to zero” could be achieved if your vitamin D level reaches 50 ng/mL.2
This information has been largely ignored by major media, unfortunately, as it has the potential to save lives. The good news is that even if the press continue to ignore it, you can easily heed the advice given in a Nature study, and raise your vitamin D levels to the most protective range.3 This study advised above 50 ng/mL, while aiming for a level between 60 and 80 ng/mL may help prevent a wide range of diseases, including cancer.
Vitamin D Deficiency a Key Factor Behind Severe COVID-19
The study authors believe that low vitamin D levels are not a “side effect” of COVID-19 but rather are a predictor of infection. As vitamin D plays a role in immune function, the epidemic of vitamin D deficiency is increasing the spread of many “diseases of civilization,” such as heart disease,4 along with reducing protection against infections:5
“One strong pillar in the protection against any type of virus infection is the strength of our immune system. Unfortunately, thus far, this unquestioned basic principle of nature has been more or less neglected by the responsible authorities.
It is well known that our modern lifestyle is far from optimal with respect to nutrition, physical fitness, and recreation. In particular, many people are not spending enough time outside in the sun, even in summer.
The consequence is widespread vitamin D deficiency, which limits the performance of their immune systems, resulting in the increased spread of some preventable diseases of civilization, reduced protection against infections, and reduced effectiveness of vaccination.”
Deficiency of vitamin D3 is also “one of the main reasons for severe courses of SARS-CoV-2 infections,” they explained, pointing out that fatality rates tend to be elevated in populations with very low vitamin D3 levels, including elderly people, black people and people with comorbidities.6
In the early 20th century, it was discovered that a vitamin D level of 20 ng/mL was enough to stop osteomalacia, or rickets, and this level is still used today as a marker of “sufficient” vitamin D levels. However, it’s far too low for optimal health and disease prevention beyond rickets.
It’s now known that vitamin D is necessary not only for healthy bones but for health throughout the body. As a powerful epigenetic regulator, vitamin D influences that activity of more than 2,500 genes, and vitamin D receptors are present all over the body, including in the intestine, pancreas, prostate and immune system cells.7 Vitamin D plays a role in numerous diseases, including:8
Cancer
Diabetes
Acute respiratory tract infections
Chronic inflammatory diseases
Autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis
Also...
Vitamin D Regulates Your Immune Response
Vitamin D Is Protective Against ARDS
COVID-19 Mortality Drops With Higher Vitamin D Levels
How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?
https://www.youtube.com/embed/V5g9AVqRsjo?wmode=transparent&;rel=0&enablejsapi=1
A wealth of data show that vitamin D levels are strongly correlated with the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection
A strong correlation was found between SARS-CoV-2 death rate and vitamin D level, such that mortality decreased significantly once vitamin D levels reached 30 ng/mL
A vitamin D blood level of 50 ng/mL “may prevent any excess mortality” from COVID-19
Vitamin D receptors are present in nearly all cells of the human immune system, including monocytes/macrophages, T cells, B cells, natural killer cells and dendritic cells
Vitamin D helps to regulate both your innate and adaptive immune systems, warding off both acute and chronic diseases, provided your levels are optimized
The best way to know how much vitamin D you need is to have your levels tested and increase sensible sun exposure and/or supplementation, aiming for a level between 60 and 80 ng/mL
Being aware of your vitamin D levels and increasing your levels if you’re deficient are two of the simplest steps you can take to stay well. This includes helping to protect against infectious diseases like COVID-19, as a wealth of data show that vitamin D levels are strongly correlated with the severity of SARS-CoV-2 infection.1
In the video above, John Campbell, a retired nurse and teacher based in England, details the findings of yet another study showing that people with higher levels of vitamin D are less likely to die from COVID-19 — and suggesting that, theoretically, “a mortality rate close to zero” could be achieved if your vitamin D level reaches 50 ng/mL.2
This information has been largely ignored by major media, unfortunately, as it has the potential to save lives. The good news is that even if the press continue to ignore it, you can easily heed the advice given in a Nature study, and raise your vitamin D levels to the most protective range.3 This study advised above 50 ng/mL, while aiming for a level between 60 and 80 ng/mL may help prevent a wide range of diseases, including cancer.
Vitamin D Deficiency a Key Factor Behind Severe COVID-19
The study authors believe that low vitamin D levels are not a “side effect” of COVID-19 but rather are a predictor of infection. As vitamin D plays a role in immune function, the epidemic of vitamin D deficiency is increasing the spread of many “diseases of civilization,” such as heart disease,4 along with reducing protection against infections:5
“One strong pillar in the protection against any type of virus infection is the strength of our immune system. Unfortunately, thus far, this unquestioned basic principle of nature has been more or less neglected by the responsible authorities.
It is well known that our modern lifestyle is far from optimal with respect to nutrition, physical fitness, and recreation. In particular, many people are not spending enough time outside in the sun, even in summer.
The consequence is widespread vitamin D deficiency, which limits the performance of their immune systems, resulting in the increased spread of some preventable diseases of civilization, reduced protection against infections, and reduced effectiveness of vaccination.”
Deficiency of vitamin D3 is also “one of the main reasons for severe courses of SARS-CoV-2 infections,” they explained, pointing out that fatality rates tend to be elevated in populations with very low vitamin D3 levels, including elderly people, black people and people with comorbidities.6
In the early 20th century, it was discovered that a vitamin D level of 20 ng/mL was enough to stop osteomalacia, or rickets, and this level is still used today as a marker of “sufficient” vitamin D levels. However, it’s far too low for optimal health and disease prevention beyond rickets.
It’s now known that vitamin D is necessary not only for healthy bones but for health throughout the body. As a powerful epigenetic regulator, vitamin D influences that activity of more than 2,500 genes, and vitamin D receptors are present all over the body, including in the intestine, pancreas, prostate and immune system cells.7 Vitamin D plays a role in numerous diseases, including:8
Cancer
Diabetes
Acute respiratory tract infections
Chronic inflammatory diseases
Autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis
Also...
Vitamin D Regulates Your Immune Response
Vitamin D Is Protective Against ARDS
COVID-19 Mortality Drops With Higher Vitamin D Levels
How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?
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