Sweden - Dr. Sven Roman: Manipulation and selective reporting of public health data

“Do No Harm” – The Oslo International Conference – 19 November 2022



In the Wake of the Covid-19 Crisis

Bringing back sanctity and sanity to public health interventions, healthcare practice and health research

We have entered in a new age of government led authoritarianism under the guise of biosecurity and with an unprecedented censorship of scientific debate threatening the very premise for public health and the sanctity of healthcare practice.

This international conference will address, not only the challenges, but also new opportunities arising out of the "Covid Crisis".

Sven Román is a Swedish child and adolescent psychiatrist.

He is one of many of doctors and nurses in the Nordic countries that lost their jobs after refusing to take the Covid-19 "Vaccines" or on insisting on giving informed consent to their patients.

This led him to become an activist against the Covid-19 narratives and Mass Vaccination Campaign. He is the founder of the Swedish Biomedico Legal Network and co-founder of the Swedish Medical Doctors Declaration - "Läkaruppropet" that has now close to 26 000 signatures. https://lakaruppropet.se/

He has been a contributing author at the Brownstone Institute revealing the misleading registration of Covid-19 diagnosis and the non-registration of vaccination status.

The organization Biomedico Legal Network Project is lending support to medical colleagues in Sweden that are losing jobs and appointments for not having taken the C-19 "vaccine" products or refusing to follow the guidelines for prevention and or treatment of Covid-19.

About us:

Norwegian Doctors and Healthcare Workers' Alliance (NLHF: Norske Leger og Helsearbeideres Fellesforbund) – A new Medical Association with the purpose of bringing back Medical Ethics to public health interventions, healthcare practice and health research.

