THE HORRIFYING 'UNSOLVED' OAKLAND COUNTY CHILD MURDERS 🪦 PART 1

Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bksg6ugcSmA
For 50% off your first month's subscription with Care/of, go to https://bit.ly/3vosT1c and use code SOMMER50
Michigan in the 1970’s was a scary place to be if you were a child living in Oakland County. Four young kids were abducted, held for several days, and then murdered right before being placed in very obvious locations. This case remains unsolved…but there are some very promising suspects. And some of the suspects in this case, had ties to a very wealthy man who owned a private island. And the horrors that took place on this island are truly unimaginable. But, are the two cases connected? This is part 1 of a 2 part case.
Sources:
https://www.amazon.com/Uncovered/dp/B09236K7HX/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3TAHB0RQ5WABS&keywords=children+of+the+snow&qid=1705505484&s=instant-video&sprefix=children+of+the+snow%2Cinstant-video%2C135&sr=1-1
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-north-fox-island-francis-shelden-2019-8
UCYlf0ohyfGncGVSxDxTed2g
https://www.thesnowkillings.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXurlTfLYmI&t=25s
Chapters:
Intro 0:00
Care/of 2:40
Mark 4:37
Jill 13:49
Kristine 24:11
Busch & Greene 31:17
My Equipment:
Studio Lights ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title
Mic https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BMFQP2ZZ?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
Tripod https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B085C44B1L/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Lens https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07YM2NZ9X/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Camera https://www.amazon.com/Canon-Mirrorless-Digital-Camera-15-45mm/dp/B08YCCZFZB/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3IOFY6I7GDQOT&keywords=canon+eos+m50+mark+ii&qid=1704516707&s=electronics&sprefix=canon+eos+ma%2Celectronics%2C146&sr=1-4
My Background Decor:
Wall Lights https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MPXW9VD?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
Shelves https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C8SZZXGQ?ref=ppx_yo2ov_dt_b_product_details&th=1
The Hobbit Illustrated ref=sr_1_1
Monstera https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B09CM7JMN1/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&psc=1
Gold Round Frame (similar to mine) https://www.amazon.com/Laura-Ashley-Picture-Tabletop-Display/dp/B0BK2TST71/ref=sr_1_40?crid=15FRMOUUW12FB&keywords=gold+tabletop+frame+sun&qid=1704517254&s=home-garden&sprefix=gold+tabletop+frame+sun%2Cgarden%2C128&sr=1-40
Calcifer https://www.etsy.com/listing/1043015513/calcifer-howls-moving-castle?ref=yr_purchases
Jiji https://www.etsy.com/listing/1181985573/jiji-kikis-delivery-service?click_key=4a0a743d76b29680235b83144f8b7022254efb62%3A1181985573&click_sum=6c411231&ref=related-2&sts=1
Wall Paint Color: Sherwin Williams 2939 Blue Hill
Follow Me on Instagram! https://www.instagram.com/sommer_sanchezyt/
https://justicereport.news/articles/2024/01/26/ben-shapiro-accused-of-funding-jewish-refugee-ngo/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.