Kyiv Left In The Cold: Putin And Trump Discuss Peace While Russian Gains Accelerate

Phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart President Donald Trump lasted two hours and brought long-term results. The discussion, the details of which have been only partially disclosed, have left Kyiv without the long-waited ceasefire, as hostilities continue with the Russian army advancing on the frontlines.

Following a lengthy phone call, both leaders addressed the media, outlining their positions on potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Putin described the conversation as “substantive, frank, and very useful,” thanking Trump for his mediation efforts. He once again highlighted that Russia is ready to work with Kyiv on a future peace agreement, including a possible ceasefire, but emphasized that any truce must address the root causes of the conflict.

Trump also called the talks “productive” and expressed optimism about imminent negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

Notably, Trump dismissed calls from Kyiv and European warmongers for a 30-day truce, signaling a shift in U.S. engagement. “This is Europe’s problem, not ours,” he said, warning that Washington could withdraw from mediation if progress stalls. He also reportedly ruled out new sanctions against Russia, arguing they could disrupt peace efforts.

Kyiv feels abandoned again. Zelensky, who had a brief call with Trump before his conversation with Putin, reportedly urged stronger pressure on Moscow, including sanctions if Russia rejects a temporary truce. However, Trump’s remarks suggest the U.S. is prioritizing diplomacy over confrontation, leaving Ukraine increasingly reliant on European support.

While both Putin and Trump hinted at possible compromises, the lack of concrete agreements means hostilities will likely continue, with Russia maintaining its military pressure on the frontlines.

Russian troops have significantly accelerated their offensive operations along the entire frontline in May, with advances growing steadily each week. Improved tactics, scattered Ukrainian defense and greenery on the trees, which covers the maneuvers of the attacking Russian groups, have contributed to a sharp increase in Russian territorial gains. According to some estimates, from 9.6 km per day in early May to 31.5 km per day by May 17.

This week symbolically marks six years since Zelensky took office as Ukraine’s president, delivering an inaugural speech in which he vowed to do “everything possible” to end the war in Donbass. From the outset, it was clear that Zelensky had no intention of deviating from the imposed belligerent policies, choosing instead to continue the war against the people of the Donbass. Today his earlier claims of pursuing peace stand in stark contrast to the reality of the war that shows no signs of ending.

https://southfront.press/putin-and-trump-discuss-peace-while-russian-gains-accelerate/