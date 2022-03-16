Christian Apologist Alex McFarland Offers Teen Summer Camp for the Soul

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TAKEAWAYS
Truth for a New Generation’s summer camp will kick off July 17-22
Today’s youth is seeking context for their place in the world
80 percent of children with strong Christian dads remain in the faith
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