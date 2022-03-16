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Christian Apologist Alex McFarland Offers Teen Summer Camp for the Soul
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23 views • March 16, 2022
If you want your child to grow up and perpetuate Godly values, sit down together every night and have a meal together, says Christian apologist and Founder and President of Truth For a New Generation, Alex McFarland. Alex has preached in more than 2,000 churches across America and is the only evangelist to have preached in 50 states in 50 days! The three things that children need most from their parents, reveals Alex, is authenticity, consistency, and accessibility. Alex shares that the youth of today are searching for the truth, and parents are the most important role model in a child’s life when it comes to illustrating what a relationship with Christ looks like. At Alex’s Truth for a New Generation camps, apologetics are taught to kids who are searching for a Biblical worldview.


TAKEAWAYS

Truth for a New Generation’s summer camp will kick off July 17-22

Today’s youth is seeking context for their place in the world

80 percent of children with strong Christian dads remain in the faith

Text the word “Tour” to the number 55444 for information about the Pop Culture Purge Tour


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
UNASHAMED Camp Registration: https://bit.ly/36eR71k
JESUS CHRIST Event Registration: https://bit.ly/3w7tkeD
Hope Outfitters Website: https://www.hopeoutfitters.com/

🔗 CONNECT WITH ALEX MCFARLAND
Website: https://alexmcfarland.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/34EF0dF
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3hOEigW
Twitter: https://twitter.com/alexmcfarland

🔗 CONNECT WITH TRUTH FOR A NEW GENERATION
Website: https://truthforanewgeneration.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3tzNTgR
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Jcbhrl

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Keywords
americachristbiblical worldviewsummer camptruth for a new generationteen summer campalex mcfarlandchristian apologisttina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom show
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