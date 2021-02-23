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SCOTUS Chumps Out!!
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91 views • February 23, 2021
Not surprising, but definitely disappointing. SCOTUS refuses to hear several cases pertaining to the 2020 Election in Pennsylvania. Where are ACB and Kavanaugh? Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch dissent. Looks like Roberts and the other Justices held sway over the rest.
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