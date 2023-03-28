A Personal Journey of a Psychic with Cirrhosis

Hi! Thank you for stopping by and checking out my video channel. This video marks the beginning of my personal journey with dealing with Cirrhosis. Admittedly I am scared and I thought that perhaps maybe with 35 years experience as a Psychic Medium could combine my working knowledge about the human aura, energetic healing, alternative modalities in concordance with traditional western medicine practices. This video is the first of many to come and it features my mission statement.

Again thank you for taking the time to watch and process my videos on this awesome platform!