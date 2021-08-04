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10 views • August 04, 2021
You may think your actions are meaningless and that they won't help, but that is no excuse, you must still act.
/ Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi
Musik:
Kevin Macleod med As I figure
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod/Jazz_Sampler/As_I_Figure
Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Quotes 'n Stuff
https://odysee.com/@Quotes_n_Stuff:0
/ Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi
Musik:
Kevin Macleod med As I figure
https://freemusicarchive.org/music/Kevin_MacLeod/Jazz_Sampler/As_I_Figure
Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Quotes 'n Stuff
https://odysee.com/@Quotes_n_Stuff:0
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