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Phoenix: The Bird that is Reborn from Ashes - Mythological Bestiary # 06 - See U in History
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18 views • September 12, 2019
Phoenix: The Bird that is Reborn from Ashes
In Greek mythology, and in the Talmud, a phoenix (Ancient Greek: φοῖνιξ phoînix; Latin: phoenix, phœnix, fenix) is a long-lived bird that is cyclically regenerated or born again. Associated with the Sun, the phoenix obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor.
In Greek mythology, and in the Talmud, a phoenix (Ancient Greek: φοῖνιξ phoînix; Latin: phoenix, phœnix, fenix) is a long-lived bird that is cyclically regenerated or born again. Associated with the Sun, the phoenix obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor.
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