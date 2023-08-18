Perth invites you to BUTCHER your baby boys, and DEATH-JAB YOUR FAMILY: welcome! MVI_3775

I shop here in Stirling Central now and
then, and I am saddened that benighted businesses are still pushing such wrong
things, in mid 2023. Disclaimer: no medical advice is implied, I am not a
doctor, and these are my opinions only that I am expressing and implying.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.