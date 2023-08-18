Create New Account
Perth invites you to BUTCHER your baby boys, and DEATH-JAB YOUR FAMILY: welcome! MVI_3775
EK the Urban Yeti
40 views
Published Yesterday

I shop here in Stirling Central now and then, and I am saddened that benighted businesses are still pushing such wrong things, in mid 2023. Disclaimer: no medical advice is implied, I am not a doctor, and these are my opinions only that I am expressing and implying.

healthmedicinecircumcisionpneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationssudden deathspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingmonovalent covid vaccine

