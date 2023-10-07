Create New Account
Jewish settlers flee as Hamas infiltrates southern Israel
The Prisoner
Residents of Jewish settlements near border with Gaza were seen fleeing as Hamas militants infiltrated Israel through its southern border. Gunfire exchanges erupted between the Hamas fighters and IDF soldiers in various locations.

Mirrored - RT

israelgazajewish settlers

