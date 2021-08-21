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PLEASE HELP, Brothers & Sisters in Christ: Please Join Me In Praying For Protection, Refuge, & Deliverance For Our Fellow Americans Stranded in Afghanistan
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60 views • August 21, 2021
Up to 40,000 of our fellow Americans are still stranded in Afghanistan. Looks like Biden & Co. have left them high & dry. But it also looks like Glenn Becj has stepped up to fill the gap. Please join me in creating a prayer chain for our brothers & sisters!
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