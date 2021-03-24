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PCR NIGHTMARE (The crime of the century!)
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78 views • March 24, 2021
This video is a waker upper for those who think vaccines and PCR tests are harmless!
WARNING !! CANCER CAUSING CHEMICAL USED IN COVID-19 PCR TEST ETHYLENE OXIDE !!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K2cbFcmH6X3F/
youll never guess whats in the tests
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=773615053257669&;ref=search
WARNING !! CANCER CAUSING CHEMICAL USED IN COVID-19 PCR TEST ETHYLENE OXIDE !!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K2cbFcmH6X3F/
youll never guess whats in the tests
https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=773615053257669&;ref=search
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