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DASZAK'S FINGERPRINTS ON THE COVID MURDER WEAPON
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116 views • October 08, 2021
The reaction to the revelations concerning Dr. Faucis's partner in the Covid-19 rollout Eco Health Alliance Peter Daszak, have been minuscule and largely ignored. Yet the 2018 research proposal with DARPA from Peter Daszak to engineer the insertion of human-specific cleavage sites into SARS-related bat coronaviruses is the greatest threat to humanity in history. Fauci and Daszak's fingerprints have been left on the veritable murder weapon. As leading Virologists are now leaning toward the inevitable fact that SARS-CoV-2 was likely created in a lab and released causing global genocide and the foothold for a New World Order.
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