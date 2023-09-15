The Decision That May Ruin Your Life - But It's WORTH IT!

We make many hard decisions in life, but should it be so hard? Some decisions make others want to take you down, but does that make it wrong? Best Video Compilation (which explains this in detail): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsCPxDpKDlA Learn more or write an article, we will turn it into a video for you, network with others and more: https://theliberator.us All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth - #decision #decisionmaking #criticalthinking #commonsense #morality #moral #choices #choice #powerful #inspirational #shocking #motivational #motivation #inspiration #documentary #documentaries

