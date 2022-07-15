This activist PROVES the far-left has lost SENSE OF REALITY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Jul 13, 2022 The far-left TRULY has lost all sense of reality, and UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges just proved it. During a U.S. Senate hearing this week called ‘Abortion Access and The Law,’ Bridges made some OUTLANDISH claims about Sen. Josh Hawley during his questioning. But Glenn and the guys discuss how the worst part of the exchange is Bridges' arrogance throughout it all — which, Glenn explains, actually may be the left’s flaw that ultimately causes their defeat…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okOlE88pr80