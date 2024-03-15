Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Appeal from LA QUINTA COLUMNA | Incubation Time 144 hours
channel image
The Prisoner
9012 Subscribers
Shop now
375 views
Published 15 hours ago

Appeal from LA QUINTA COLUMNA

If you are a scientist in any branch of Biology such as botany, zoology, genetics or exobiology, etc., if you are a biotechnologist, an engineer or a chemist and you can contribute with knowledge or ideas about what is seen in the first part of the video (Drop 1), please contact us at the following e-mail address:

[email protected]

Sincerely,

LA QUINTA COLUMNA.

🗳 Collaborate with La Quinta Columna:

https://www.laquintacolumna.info/colabora-con-la-quinta-columna/

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/


Keywords
jose luis sevillanola quinta columnaricardo delgadographene oxide

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket