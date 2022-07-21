Narrative Fail? Quad Vaxxed Biden...Has Covid!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
One year ago today President Biden told Americans if they get the Covid shot they won't get Covid. Today the quadruple vaccinated Biden has announced that...he has Covid. Has the narrative failed? Also today - dueling narratives: Pelosi demands Blinken designate Russia as a terrorist state while NPR runs article about Ukraine corruption.