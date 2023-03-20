The Secret Rulers of the World [2001 - Jon Ronson]

https://thoughtmaybe.com/the-secret-rulers-of-the-world
00:00:00 Part 1 — The Legend of Ruby Ridge
00:49:33 Part 2 — David Icke, The Lizards and The Jews
01:38:27 Part 3 — Timothy McVeigh, The Oklahoma Bomber
02:27:48 Part 4 — The Satanic Shadowy Elite?
03:16:46 Part 5 — The Bilderberg Group
The Secret Rulers of the World details journalist Jon Ronson’s encounters with key conspiracy theory figures throughout the United States during the early 2000s.
The 5 part series is an accompaniment to Ronson’s book "Them: Adventures with Extremists" which profiles ideologues on the fringe of the political, religious, and sociological spectrum.
The series is a rare look at figures who have since gone on to become renowned figures in conspiracy theory circles, before their bigger rises to fame after the September 11th attacks, expanding on their already well-espoused occult theories from throughout the 1990s.
The series also provides background on some of the theories that have since entered pop culture and how they originated from connections to neo-nazis, right-wing militia groups, and fundamentalist Christians.
Examples being the theory of the New World Order, and various other apocalyptic millenarian scenarios which are influencing escalating lone-wolf terrorism, and the rise to power of authoritarian ultra-nationalist demagogues.
The series provides this insight, examining some of the key figures and how they come to believe their theories and perceive the world.
