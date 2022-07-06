GB News Host Mark Steyn Discusses His Motivation Behind Giving a Voice to Vaccine Victims

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https://gnews.org/post/plxj1ae8
07/04/2022 GB News host Mark Steyn says: When we first interviewed the first two young ladies widowed in their 30s, and that’s a horrifying thing. And the BBC and Sky News and whatever that other talk radio, none of them are doing this story