7/8/26 TRUMPING NATO: "UNITY" CAPTURE, SECURITY= CONTROL, UKRAINE ELECTIONS! #USACalvary!

7/8/26 President Trump laid down the gauntlet in Ankara, Turkey, at the NATO SUMMIT, wrangling in the EU's plans for escalating Ukraine's war with Russia! With Sec Treasury, Scott Bessent, the demands of the USA and Turkey, the second largest NATO military power, were negotiated to dial back the EU's Russia-war plans & solidify America's economic stake in Ukraine, backed with Patriot Missile defense systems build out and Turkey's rights to share Black Sea trade and energy control. Meanwhile, A Berlin-based NGO, Power For Democracies is funding/operating massive interference in America's 2026 mid-term elections! Time for Action, America! After July 4th, 250, the Fight continues! WE ARE FREE!





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Georgescu calls for globalist POTUS Dan to resign: Romanian Security & Sovereignty at Risk!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/georgescu-demands-resignation-illegitimate-romanian-president-dan-says/





Berlin-based, Power For Democracies NGO, funneling foreign $/voter registration For Dems in 2026 Midterms:

https://nataliegwinters.substack.com/p/exc-democrat-voting-registration?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=3382126&post_id=205954015&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email





Trump DOJ to send Election Monitors to MI for 2026 Elections:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/trump-doj-send-election-monitors-three-democrat-run/





Zelensky floats mid-Autumn Ukraine Presidential Election: UK Ambassador, General Zaluzhny = UK/EU chosen candidate:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/07/former-ukrainian-army-chief-valery-zaluzhny-decided-run/





Ukraine hits Russia's Blue Steam pipeline supplying gas to Turkey during NATO Summit:

https://www.rt.com/russia/642749-ukraine-attacks-turkiye-gas-facility/





Amish kids forced to be vaccinated:

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July 3rd South Dakota Trump/Fireworks: start at the 2 hour mark!

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7/6/26: FIFTH COLUMN down? Red Folder 11.3 marker, America is BACK AGAIN, Learn the COMMS, PRAY!

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America at 250: The System Britain Stole and Trump is Taking Back:

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