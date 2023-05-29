He's been in the sun for so many days The extreme heat of summer almost ended his life

Pitiful Animal





May 28, 2023





Cabbage was rescued by me on the way back to Amol.

He had been in the sun for so many days.

The body was severely dehydrated

The extreme heat of the sun and the cold of the night could end his life.

When I arrived, he immediately ran over and looked up at me and then fell down.

He was very thin, just skin and bones.

One front leg was broken and someone bandaged it with a cloth.

What surprised me was that he showed his affection for me right from the first meeting

I thought when I met Cabbage, he and I had a predestined relationship.





Bye bye streets

Goodbye dark days of life.

Cabbage, welcame to our lovely home.

In a little while, he would be taken to the vet and examined in detail





These days were very important to Cabbage

He was still fighting non-stop

He was eating well and drinking more water, peeing and pooping more solid.

He wagged his tail when he saw me and put his head in my palm.

By God's guidance, I saw a big smile on Cabbage's face that day.

“Be stronger and heal fast, Cabbage.”

"We'll have many more years together, promise?"





Cabbage's commute would have been a dead end if he hadn't had surgery.

Thoughts of Cabbage kept me awake.

I decided to give all my strength so that he could walk again soon





After the surgery, Cabbage was healthy and ready to walk.

Heat therapy and care made the magic happen.

From that day on, Lancris no longer suffered from itchy skin and heat rash.

That night I saw him sleeping and hanging out with his new friends.

Such a warm sight made all that I did worth it.

It warmed the heart and blew away the sadness.

