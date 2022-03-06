Two Russian Oligarchs Call for an End to Putin’s War

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02/28/2022 The world has imposed severe sanctions on Russia aimed at crippling its economy, and not only the daily lives of ordinary people are being affected, but oligarchs with influence over Putin are also feeling the pain, and some have come forward to call for an end to the war.