JIM CAVIEZEL Lightning Bolt Strike while on the Film The Passion of Christ – Interview & The Crucifixion

Jim-Caviezel was Jesus Christ in the film directed by Mel Gibson. When Jim was on the Mount Speech scene a lightning bolt strike hit him and made him glow then two other bolts hit close to the assistant.



A shortened Crucifixion ending to remind all the true spiritual beings of Peoplekind the suffering Jesura endured for our salvation.



He was wounded for our transgressions,

Crushed for our iniquities; by his words

We are healed.

Isaiah 53 - 700 BC

He was wounded for our transgressions,

Crushed for our iniquities; by his words

We are healed.

Isaiah 53 - 700 BC



God Bless Peoplekind of Gaia Mother Earth. AMEN



Movies:

The Passion of Christ directed by Mel Gibson (2004)



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THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL

LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍

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