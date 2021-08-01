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JIM CAVIEZEL Lightning Bolt Strike while on the Film The Passion of Christ – Interview & The Crucifixion
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84 views • August 01, 2021
Jim-Caviezel was Jesus Christ in the film directed by Mel Gibson. When Jim was on the Mount Speech scene a lightning bolt strike hit him and made him glow then two other bolts hit close to the assistant.
A shortened Crucifixion ending to remind all the true spiritual beings of Peoplekind the suffering Jesura endured for our salvation.
He was wounded for our transgressions,
Crushed for our iniquities; by his words
We are healed.
Isaiah 53 - 700 BC
He was wounded for our transgressions,
Crushed for our iniquities; by his words
We are healed.
Isaiah 53 - 700 BC
God Bless Peoplekind of Gaia Mother Earth. AMEN
Movies:
The Passion of Christ directed by Mel Gibson (2004)
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
A shortened Crucifixion ending to remind all the true spiritual beings of Peoplekind the suffering Jesura endured for our salvation.
He was wounded for our transgressions,
Crushed for our iniquities; by his words
We are healed.
Isaiah 53 - 700 BC
He was wounded for our transgressions,
Crushed for our iniquities; by his words
We are healed.
Isaiah 53 - 700 BC
God Bless Peoplekind of Gaia Mother Earth. AMEN
Movies:
The Passion of Christ directed by Mel Gibson (2004)
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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