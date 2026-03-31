Iran's Real Nuclear Option: Hormuz's Economic War

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-Iran closes Strait causing engineered collapse energy food systems global economy crisis unprecedented severe unfolding
-The strait carries one-fifth global oil supply making it critical economic chokepoint for world stability
-Military responses like airpower cannot reopen strait and risk prolonged economic war favoring Iran's endurance
-West's debt-driven financial system vulnerable as oil spikes trigger defaults threaten dollar and global stability
-Author argues collapse of American system inevitable urging self-reliance decentralization and rebuilding post-crisis society foundations
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