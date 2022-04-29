Miles Guo: All those who have been speculating in Communist China and helping the CCP will lose all their money

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4/28/2022 Miles Guo: Liu He told his American buddy that among the 31 provincial level administrative divisions in Communist China, only three of them paid taxes to the central government in 2020, while the rest of the regions were all losing money. So, how could Communist China’s GDP grow? All those who have been speculating in Communist China and helping the CCP will lose all their money