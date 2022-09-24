Putin’s Mobilization Order Leads to Protests and Departures

https://gnews.org/post/p1p2id923
09/22/2022 Mobilization orders issued by Putin led to protests and thousands of arrests across the country. The wave of panic has led to one-way flights out of Russia being sold out
