The monk of Insanity, Former monk Eufrosynos (Ευφρόσυνος Σαββαΐτης)

Συνεχίζουν να μας εκπλήσσουν οι αδελφοί και καλοί φίλοι από την Αμερική. Ένα καινούργιο βιντεάκι, μια καταπληκτική δουλειά που αξίζει πολλά συγχαρητήρια, όχι για το άρτιο αποτέλεσμα του μοντάζ, αλλά γιατί αποκαλύπτεται η μεγάλη σκευωρία του πρώην μοναχού και της συντρόφου του στην πλάνη Καλυψώς εις βάρος του Μακαριστού Γέροντος Εφραίμ της Αριζόνας. Η ομάδα από την Αμερική μας έστειλε το κάτωθι μήνυμα, "Δημιουργήσαμε ένα βίντεο που αποκαθιστά την αλήθεια για τον Γέροντά μας, πατέρα Εφραίμ, και τα όσα λέγονται δημόσια από τον καθηρεμένο ιερομόναχο Ευφρόσυνο και την κ. Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη. Ουδέποτε ο Γέροντας είπε τέτοια πράγματα σε αυτούς του δύο ανθρώπους και ποτέ δεν ήρθαν στο μοναστήρι. Τα όσα λέγονται εις βάρος του Μακαριστού μας γέροντα από τους δύο αυτούς ανθρώπους αποτελούν προιόν καθαρής πλάνης και μυθοπλασίας και δεν σχετίζονται με κανέναν τρόπο με τον π. Εφραίμ. Ο π. Εφραίμ ήταν υπόδειγμα χριστιανικής ζωής, αγάπης, κατανόησης, και υπακοής. Ποτέ δεν θα συμβούλευε κάποιον να εγκαταλείψει την Εκκλησία του Χριστού την Ορθόδοξη και να κάνει σχίσμα φτιάχνοντας δική του εκκλησία και στο πλευρό μιας γυναίκας.Ο πατέρας μας Εφραίμ έμεινε στην εκκλησία μέχρι τέλους και αυτό μας συμβούλευε όσα σκάνδαλα και αν συνέβαιναν και συμβαίνουν". Mary Johnes and Chris Pappas, Phoenix Arizona

Our brothers and good friends from America continue to surprise us. A new video, an amazing work that deserves many congratulations, not for the excellent editing results, but because the great plot of the former monk and his companion in the delusion Calypso against Blessed Elder Ephraim of Arizona is revealed. The group from America sent us the following message, "We have created a video that restores the truth about our Elder, Father Ephraim, and what is being said publicly by the revered Hieromonk Euphrosynos and Mrs. Calypso Demetriades. Never did the Elder say such things to these two people and they never came to the monastery. The things said against our Blessed Elder by these two people are the product of pure fallacy and fiction and are in no way related to Fr. Ephraim. Fr. Ephraim was a model of Christian life, love, understanding, and obedience. He would never have advised anyone to leave the Orthodox Church of Christ and make a schism by building his own church and on the side of a woman.Our Father Ephraim stayed in the Church to the end and that is what he advised us no matter what scandals were and are happening."