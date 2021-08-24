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Forever Chemicals Detected In Water Systems Of Nearly 2.800 US Cities ABC News
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24 views • August 24, 2021
What ever way we look the plan to depopulate is glaring at us in the face!!! Peoples everywhere, do your research into the best water filters, and buy one for your health's sake, it may cost extra money but it will be way worth it in the end. Do not trust in the water company no matter how they try to spin things!
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