Dr. Sean Brooks Warns Vaccinated Will Die Soon!

Aug 23, 2021Titans Of LibertyDr. Sean Brooks breaks down how the mRNA COVID vaccines are going to kill you!At an Ohio school board hearing, a man who identified himself as Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., made several statements concerning COVID-19 immunizations. Brooks identifies himself at one point in the video, which you can watch here.He said, “Dr. Sean Brooks, Ph.D., Oxford. I have 48 publications including 23 books. I’ve studied health medicine, anatomy, and physiology for approximately 21 years.”He warned parents and board members that those who received the vaccine would die and become sterile.Dr. Sean Brooks has a Ph.D. in Education and has a podcast where he discusses American Education.🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥Titans Of Liberty, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgeneTelegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday*mirror