Leaving and Letting Go of This World: a Remonstrant’s Reflections | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Contained herein is an audio reading of an article published on my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot), entitled ‘Leaving and Letting Go of This World: a Remonstrant’s Reflections’ (22 Jun. 2021).
See the link to the following web page: https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com/2021/06/leaving-and-letting-go-of-this-world.html
Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)
Memorandum: This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.
℗ and © J. D. Gallé, 2021, 2023. All rights reserved.
• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).
• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).
• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).
