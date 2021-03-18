© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Encouragement For These Difficult Times (3-18-2021)
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 28, 2022
I actually had a different podcast planned for you all this week, but the Lord stopped me just as I was about to record it and said someone was about to commit suicide and He wanted to encourage them.
So this podcast includes several prophetic messages including to the person(s) about to commit suicide, and goes on to talk about finding hope in difficult times. I hope it is a blessing to you.
So this podcast includes several prophetic messages including to the person(s) about to commit suicide, and goes on to talk about finding hope in difficult times. I hope it is a blessing to you.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.