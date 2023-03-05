Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 2 of 2

Part 2 of 2. Feb. 5, 2023. Eric guides Gina who helps guide Julie in channeling.
10:00- Katya explains how she shifts from human being to another kind of being
12:05- Kaya is a manifestation wizard
16:15- Katya explains we're here to have fun, not to be miserable but to be grateful
16:40- Katya explains what it means to remain pure
23:00- Katya states the illusion of being better than anyone else is just an illusion
30:00- Brian discusses with group what should be the policy on dealing with trolls and the muting method of future zoom meetings.
