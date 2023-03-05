Create New Account
Eric Huysmans and His Relationship with the Council of 9 - Part 2 of 2
Brian Ruhe
Published 20 hours ago |

Part 2 of 2. Feb. 5, 2023. Eric guides Gina who helps guide Julie in channeling.

10:00- Katya explains how she shifts from human being to another kind of being
12:05- Kaya is a manifestation wizard

16:15- Katya explains we're here to have fun, not to be miserable but to be grateful

16:40- Katya explains what it means to remain pure

23:00- Katya states the illusion of being better than anyone else is just an illusion

30:00- Brian discusses with group what should be the policy on dealing with trolls and the muting method of future zoom meetings.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
