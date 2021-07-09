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The Plan to Turn All Digital Transhuman Just the Facts & Elon Musk Exposed [09.07.2021]
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83 views • July 09, 2021
Transhuman, or trans-human, is the concept of an intermediary form between human and posthuman.[1] In other words, a transhuman is a being that resembles a human in most respects but who has powers and abilities beyond those of standard humans.[2] These abilities might include improved intelligence, awareness, strength, or durability. Transhumans appear in science-fiction, sometimes as cyborgs or genetically-enhanced humans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhuman
Nicholson 1968/Transhumanism
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
35 videos - 572 views - Last updated on Feb 1, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQCeEqWP9Tmoctw-mxiyGogaUAaO2pbmm
Banned Video Archive
15132 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEWnp58oXEAB/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Transhuman
Nicholson 1968/Transhumanism
https://www.youtube.com/user/nicholson1968
35 videos - 572 views - Last updated on Feb 1, 2019
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQCeEqWP9Tmoctw-mxiyGogaUAaO2pbmm
Banned Video Archive
15132 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEWnp58oXEAB/
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