Ask Seek Knock | Kristiana Grace | Lyrics

11 views • 7 months ago

This is one of the sweetest songs I had never heard until recently. This young lady has an angelic voice, singing a very basic, simple and yet powerful song about the commands of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. 

It is a wonderful reminder of the obedience and diligence required by us that will lead to eternal life in heaven with our Lord. It also speaks to what Jesus said in Matthew 6:33:

But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you. (Matt 6:33)


LYRICS:

I've come to this place

To silence all the noise 

My soul longs to see your face


My heart longs to hear your voice

The one the earth proclaims

As the one who holds it all

And I just want a taste

Oh won’t you let your spirit fall


You told me to seek 

That's why I'm here

You told me to ask

So I will lift up this prayer 


You told me to knock

I'll beat ‘till my knuckles are bruised

‘Cause you promised the door 

Would be opened up to you


I've come to this place

To silence all the noise

My soul longs to see your face


My heart longs to hear your voice

The one the earth proclaims

As the one who holds it all

And I just want a taste

Oh won't you let your Spirit fall


You told me to seek

That’s why I’m here

You told me ask

So I will lift up this prayer


You told me to knock

I’ll beat ‘till my knuckles are bruised

‘Cause you promised the door 

Would be opened up to you


When I call upon your name

You’ll deny me no good thing

And when I ask

You'll meet the need

‘Cause you're the God who gives perfectly


And when I call upon your name

You'll deny me no good thing

And when I ask

You'll meet the need

‘Cause you're the God who gives perfectly


You told me to seek

That's why I'm here

You told me to ask

So I will lift up this prayer


You told me to knock

I'll beat ‘till my knuckles are bruised

‘Cause you promised the door 

Would be opened up to you


‘Cause you promised the door 

Would be opened up to you


************

Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you: (Matt 7:7)

For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened. (Matt 7:8)

