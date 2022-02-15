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2/14/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Xi Jinping claims to be sick and is in hiding, while secretly planning to invade Taiwan. The CCP is the real traitor, colluding with the dark forces to steal the wealth of the Chinese people, selling out the Chinese territories, brainwashing the people in Communist China, and provoking anti-Chinese sentiment worldwide